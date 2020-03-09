SJ Chamber Orchestra Cancels March Concert

The San Jose Chamber Orchestra announced Sunday that it is canceling its March 29 performance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Informed by the guidelines distributed in the past few days by the Santa Clara County Department of Health, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our March 29 concert," San Jose Chamber Orchestra Conductor Barbara Day Turner said.

"While we wish of course to continue our work presenting live performances of exciting chamber orchestra music to the greatest extent possible under the current circumstances, we are also mindful of keeping our musicians and our community safe and protecting the health of the community at large."

The orchestra's next scheduled program is May 17.