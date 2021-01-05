Stanford Doctor Works on Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine

The vaccine process is going slowly, but a Bay Area doctor is leading a new way to produce vaccines, and it might speed things up considerably.

While we’ve watched the gradual rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and prepare for two doses of each, a Stanford doctor is working on another way -- a faster way -- by creating a vaccine that only needs one shot.

"And that would provide protection, with that single shot, to prevent COVID-19," said Dr. Peter S. Kim, professor of biochemistry at Stanford University.

He is leading the development of a new vaccine, one that doesn't need cold storage.

"Our goal is to have this vaccine able to be shipped and stored at room temperature, without requiring any refrigeration,” he said. “That's gonna be particularly important as we try to get vaccines to low and middle-income countries around the world."

And, the medical community is watching.

"That does make sense,” said Dr. Adriane Hines, board certified internist. “Make it easier for shipping."

With concerns about the size of the dose, “That would be concerning for me, as far as safety, because the last thing we want is to put too much into the system, and make more of an active infection,” said Hines.

Meanwhile, the next step is to do clinical testing on people. Kim says they're hoping to test as soon as possible, but there’s no timeline for approval just yet.