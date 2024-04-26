San Francisco

Memorial services announced for Rev. Cecil Williams, longtime pastor of Glide Memorial Church

By NBC Bay Area staff

Public memorial services have been announced to honor the longtime leader of San Francisco’s Glide Memorial Church, Rev. Cecil Williams.

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. at Glide.

Williams died on Monday at the age of 94. He was known as a champion of racial equality, LGBTQ rights and the poor.

Before his retirement in 2023, Williams had served as Glide’s pastor since 1963.

For more information, visit glide.org.

