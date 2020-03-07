Stanford University Cancels On-Campus Classes as Faculty Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Stanford University officials have announced that a faculty member who works in a clinic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released by the university, school officials said that the faculty member has not been in the work environment since experiencing symptoms.

The University has notified people who might have been exposed and requested that they self-isolate.

Two undergraduate students at the university are in self-isolation after possible exposure to the virus.

The clinic has been closed for cleaning.

Provost Persis Drell said in a letter Friday that beginning Monday, classes at the university will move to online formats and will not meet in person for the final two weeks of the winter quarter.

Where feasible, the university will be moving classes to online formats in place of in-person instruction, Drell said.

As of Friday, the students in isolation were not displaying symptoms of the virus but were tested at Stanford Health Care, according to Drell.

Several large-group events at the university are also being adjusted or canceled.

For more information on Stanford University's response to COVID-19, visit https://healthalerts.stanford.edu/.