Youth at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall Tests Positive for COVID-19

A youth admitted two weeks ago into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall in San Jose tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Friday.

"Best practices were used to protect both youth and staff from exposure in our facilities," the county said in a statement, adding, "While we are saddened that a youth in our care tested positive for COVID-19, we assure you that this youth and other youth are receiving excellent health care and the youth is doing well."

No further details about the youth were released by the county, except that the youth was never placed in general population, was isolated and moved to the medical clinic within the juvenile facility after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The county also said additional youths and staff who contacted the youth are being tested for the coronavirus but that none of the tests have come back positive so far, and testing is not yet completed.