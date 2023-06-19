Draymond will become free agent after declining 2023-24 player option

Draymond Green officially will hit the open market.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Monday that the Warriors forward declined his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, which will make him an unrestricted free agent.

Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2023

The Warriors reportedly expected Green to opt out of the final year of his contract, per Andscape’s Marc Spears. The parties now can negotiate a long-term deal -- a task that will be left to new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources, that the Warriors are motivated to work out a new deal. Green, who will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NBA career, also can explore offers from other teams, as well as sign-and-trade possibilities.

"We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul told Wojnarowski.

NBA teams officially can begin negotiating contracts with free agents on June 30.

After the Warriors picked him 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Green has won four championships with Golden State alongside fellow stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala. Green's leadership, defensive tenacity and playmaking abilities have been essential to building the Warriors' dynasty.

Green's future with the organization was called into question in October, when his 2022-23 season infamously began with him punching teammate Jordan Poole. But after Green navigated those troubled waters, his peers clearly want to see him back in the Bay next season and beyond.

"If Draymond is not back, we're not a championship contender," coach Steve Kerr said shortly after the Warriors' 2022-23 season ended in May. "We know that. He's that important to winning and to who we are.

"I absolutely want him back."

