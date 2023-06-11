Giants Prospects

Giants prospect Wilson homers in four straight at-bats

To say Giants prospect Will Wilson has been on a tear lately is a massive understatement.

By Jarrod Castillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Will Wilson has been on fire as of late.

Currently playing for the Sacramento River Cats -- the Giants' Triple-A affiliate -- Wilson hit four home runs in four straight at-bats against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Wilson started his streak by hitting a home run in his final plate appearance Thursday night against the Aviators. The next day, Wilson hit two more home runs in two at-bats while being walked the other two times he stepped up to the plate.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Then, Wilson's fourth straight homer in the second inning Saturday against the Aviators gave the River Cats an early 2-0 lead. He ultimately ended the night 2-for-4 after a ninth-inning single.

As a result of his hot streak, Wilson raised his batting average from .209 to .224. In seven games played in June, the shortstop is slashing .348/.407/.870 with four home runs and eight RBI.

Overall, the Giants prospect is hitting .224/.297/.715 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.

News

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Surveillance video shows moments after shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

Pleasanton 35 mins ago

Drivers share stories of delay amid I-680 closure in Pleasanton

RELATED: Kapler believes Manaea ‘worth consideration' for rotation return

If Wilson can ride his hot streak and consistently get the barrel of the bat to the ball, the Giants potentially could have another important contributor on the way.

Considering the plethora of young depth San Francisco currently has in its farm, it would be no surprise to see Wilson up next.


Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Giants Prospects
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us