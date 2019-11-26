Further Evidence Links Vitamin E Oil to Vaping Illnesses

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

More evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention links synthetic vitamin E oil added to illegal THC products to the vaping-related illnesses that have sickened 2,290 people, NBC News reported.

In the report published Tuesday, investigators at the Minnesota Department of Health analyzed products containing THC, marijuana's psychoactive ingredient.

Twenty product samples obtained from vaping illness patients contained vitamin E acetate, while 10 products gathered a year ago — before the outbreak was reported — did not contain vitamin E.