FDA approves Bay Area company's colon cancer screening test

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new colon cancer screening method developed by a Bay Area company that makes it as easy as taking a blood test.

Palo Alto-based Guardant Health has developed a shield test, and while it doesn't replace the highly effective and accurate tests many people dread, it’s a great way to get those who have completely avoided colonoscopies to screen for colon cancer.

It's a critical element to fighting colon cancer, which the American Cancer Society estimates will kill as many as 53,000 people this year.

