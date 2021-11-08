The following content is created in consultation with Mancini's Sleepworld. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC BAY AREA's editorial staff. To learn more about Mancini's Sleepworld, visit Sleepworld.com.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When daylight saving time ended on Sunday, November 7, we gained an hour of weekend shut-eye. But we also also lost hour of evening light through March 13, 2022, when it will be time to "spring forward" again.

In observance of daylight saving time, here are some things you may not have known about this event.

It Has an Impact on Your Health

Switching in and out of daylight saving can disturb people’s sleeping routines, making them more restless at night, according to U.S. News and World Report. However, morning people tend to be less bothered by the changes. Studies have shown that during the first week of daylight saving time, a spike in heart attacks takes place. Some experts suggest, according to the report, that the loss of an hour’s rest may make people more vulnerable to an attack. Nonetheless, when people get an extra hour in the fall, the incidents of heart attacks are less than usual.

Don't Trust Your Phone

Don't depend on your phone to automatically switch the time. In 2013, iPhone customers experienced a daylight saving time bug. Some users saw two different times displayed on their calendar app, which was apparently caused by a change that moved daylight saving time back a week in 2007. In 2010, iPhones had another problem in which the phones did not correctly change alarm schedules when daylight saving time ended, causing some European iPhone users to wake up late for work, while Australians were woken up early.

Not Everyone is a Fan of DST

Hawaii and Arizona, along with U.S. territories Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the Virgin Islands did not turn forward their clocks last spring. Utah wants to get rid of the time switch, too. More than 40 percent of respondents to a November 2014 Rasmussen Reports poll said they saw no need for the clock changes.

It Has a Founding Father History

The notion of daylight saving time was introduced by none other than one our founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin, according to NASA. The idea was to take advantage of daylight hours by moving the clock backward in the fall and forward in the spring.

Presidents Love Daylight Saving Time Laws

Daylight saving time has been used throughout most of the U.S., Canada and Europe since World War I, but it wasn’t until 1966 that President Lyndon B. Johnson decided to implement a law stating that daylight saving time would begin the last Sunday of April and end on the last Sunday of October every year. The law allows some states to opt-out.

In 2005, President George W. Bush extended the daylight saving time for an extra four weeks through an energy bill policy. Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

Make the most of that extra sleep hour. Mancini's Sleepworld experts can show you how to maximize your resting hours with a high-quality mattress that perfectly fits your needs. Visit Sleepworld.com or call (800) 647-5337 for more information.