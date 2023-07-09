Poole recalls ‘preparing' for potential trade from Warriors

Jordan Poole knew anything could happen once the offseason began.

Speaking with reporters in Las Vegas on Saturday while he was enjoying NBA Summer League action, the newest member of the Washington Wizards revealed that he knew something was coming his way after the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA season.

"I talked to my agent on draft day, you know a lot of moves happen on draft day," Poole said. "I kind of was preparing if something would happen. I just got a call, the trade went down later that day on draft night.

"And then that was just the news."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jordan Poole says he was “kind of” prepared to get traded. pic.twitter.com/6RyVMg23tx — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 8, 2023

While the Poole-Chris Paul trade set NBA Twitter ablaze and shocked some of his teammates, the 24-year-old seemingly was ready for the news as evidenced by his comments.

And despite how his time with the Warriors ended, many of his former teammates, such as Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga, will miss having the young guard around in the locker room.

With Poole starting a new chapter in Washington, it appears he's ready for the spotlight.

In the same media session, Poole explained how he is looking forward to using what Curry, Klay Thompson and other Warriors vets have told him to diversify his style of play with the young Wizards.

“We’re in Washington now,” Poole said Saturday. “Playing with [Kyle Kuzma] now, great duo. Being able to really flourish, expand your game. Like I said, it’s a new team with an entirely new group of guys. It’s a challenge that we’re up for.

“We have a new front office and a lot of people are invested. Everybody is locked in and wants to be here to start something we can have that should be special.”

RELATED: Poole ‘grateful' for Steph, Klay's mentorship on Warriors

As the Warriors continue their pursuit for another championship, they will do so without Poole, whom was an instrumental part in helping Golden State capture its fourth championship.

And though many fans will miss seeing Poole in the Bay Area, they will be able to see his progression as a player from afar.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast