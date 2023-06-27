Klay honored to team up with CP3 after storied rivalry

Once-storied rivals will become teammates on the Warriors next season.

After Golden State acquired Chris Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, the veteran guard will join forces with longtime Western Conference rivals Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

In speaking to reporters during a media availability on Tuesday prior to the duo's matchup with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in "The Match" on Thursday, Thompson was asked what he thinks about teaming up with Paul.

"Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor. It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014," Thompson said (h/t The Athletic's Anthony Slater). "I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina. For me, it’s going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker, I’m just excited."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Paul, who previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, has faced off against the Warriors for years, including 20 combined games in the NBA playoffs.

RELATED: CP3's value to Warriors perfectly explained by single stat

The rivals-turned-teammates now will team up together on a veteran-laden Warriors team looking to make another NBA championship run.

Paul has yet to win a championship in his 18-year career, but if there's one team that knows what it takes, it's the Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast