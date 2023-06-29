Klay takes jab at Draymond for 3-point contest vs. Kevin Hart

The Warriors arguably have the three greatest shooters in NBA history with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and ... Draymond Green?

Curry and Thompson faced off against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in The Match 2023 golf tournament on Friday at the Wynn Gold Club in Las Vegas.

The Splash Bros were joined by their longtime Warriors teammate for a pre-round interview on the Bleacher Report app, where Mahomes asked Curry and Thompson which one of them would win a 3-point shooting contest if they faced off against each other.

Klay threw a Kevin Hart jab at Draymond 💀 pic.twitter.com/tC2Ge1rlLa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 29, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We're even right now, one and one," Thompson said.

Green: "Wow, that's a political answer. That's bulls--t."

Thompson: "I mean, I'm taking myself ..."

Curry: "I'm taking myself. If there's a hoop right now we'll settle it ..."

Curry and Thompson famously faced off against one another in back-to-back 3-point contests in 2015 and 2016, with Curry winning the first and Thompson winning the second. Curry went on to win the contest, without Thompson, again in 2021.

Green, however, has not come close to winning, let alone competing in a 3-point contest. In fact, the veteran forward nearly lost to actor and comedian Kevin Hart in a 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2016.

"I can beat both of them," Green said.

Thompson: "You almost lost to Kevin Hart!"

Ouch ...

RELATED: Three areas, roster spots Warriors must address in free agency

Green, a four-time NBA champion, a four-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year has been a vital piece to the Warriors' dynasty. However, when it comes to 3-point shooting, he doesn't hold a candle to his sharpshooting teammates' ability.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast