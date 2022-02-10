1 Dead After Fleeing from Shootout Scene in San Francisco: Police

One person died after a shootout in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the police department.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Irving Street on a report of a shooting, police said. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, and the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect, identified only as a male, had fled in a vehicle after an exchange of gunfire, police said. Officers then responded to a report of a stationary vehicle on Great Highway, near Skyline Boulevard, where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male died at the scene, police said, adding that the investigation found the suspect had driven from Irving Street after he was shot and succumbed to his injury while driving along Great Highway.

Neither party in the shootout was immediately identified.

SFPD's homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.