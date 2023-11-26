Vallejo

1 dead after car crash in Vallejo

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

A woman died early Sunday morning in Vallejo when an SUV and a car collided, according to police.

Police were called at 12:36 a.m. to a collision at Broadway Street and Sereno Drive involving two vehicles. Officers said a 2002 Toyota Sequoia and a 1996 Cadillac sedan collided on Broadway, north of Sereno Drive.  

Police said the Toyota was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Broadway when it struck the Cadillac head-on. In this section of Broadway, the northbound and southbound lanes are separated by a raised center median. 

One of the three occupants of the Cadillac died at the scene. There was only one person in the Toyota. Police said the identities of the drivers and passengers are unknown at this time, but they all appeared to be adults. 

Investigators said drugs and/or alcohol didn't appear to be a factor. This was the eighth fatal vehicle collision in Vallejo in 2023. 

Anyone with information about the collision can contact Corporal Lenard Alamon of the Vallejo police at 707-648-4329 and refer to case #23-11967. 

