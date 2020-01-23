San Mateo

1 Dead in Crash Near Highway 101 Offramp in San Mateo

Police believe the collision is related to an earlier home invasion in the city

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

At least one person died early Thursday morning in a crash in San Mateo that closed down the roadway as well as a freeway offramp.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Airport Boulevard, near the Peninsula offramp from northbound Highway 101.

One person was dead at the scene, and two were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, San Mateo police said.

Police believe the crash is related to an earlier home invasion in the 1600 block of Roberta Drive San Mateo. Responding officers saw vehicles leaving the area, tried to catch up, then moments later found out from the CHP there was a fatal crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

