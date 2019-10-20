10 Injured in Two Separate Crashes in Brentwood

Eight people were injured, seven of them hospitalized, in a three-vehicle accident Saturday night on Lonetree Way at Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood.

Companies from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District were summoned to the accident scene shortly after 10 p.m. and crews conducted triage and treated the victims.

"Patient care was difficult due to language barrier," the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said in a news release.

The accident is under investigation by the fire district and the Brentwood Police Department.

Earlier, two people were injured, one of them seriously, after a head-on collision at the intersection of Sellers Avenue and Church Road in Brentwood, according to East Contra Costa fire officials.

That crash was reported at 8:32 p.m., and one person needed to be extricated from a vehicle then airlifted to John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek, fire officials said. Another person was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. Both vehicles were totaled, fire officials said.