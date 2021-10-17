Bay Point

18-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Bay Point: Officials

By Bay City News

Police sirens flash behind police crime scene tape
GETTY IMAGES

An 18-year-old man died and another person was injured in a shooting Saturday evening in Bay Point, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Willow Pass Road, according to Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jimmy Lee.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Deputies found the man, identified as Manuel Pineda, lying on the ground in front of a store with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews responded and gave the victim medical aid, but Pineda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

San Lorenzo 3 hours ago

8 Displaced By Fire at Assisted Living Facility in San Lorenzo

Brentwood 8 hours ago

Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Passenger in Brentwood

Another person who was injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Lee said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Bay Pointshooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us