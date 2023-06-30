Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Oakland warehouse

Fire crews in Oakland are battling a second alarm fire at a vacant warehouse, the city's fire department said Friday night.
The incident happened in the area of 76th Avenue & Hawley Street in East Oakland.
According to Oakland fire, the incident was an RV Fire that was extended into the vacant warehouse.
No injuries are reported at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.