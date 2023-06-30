Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Oakland warehouse

Fire crews in Oakland are battling a second alarm fire at a vacant warehouse, the city's fire department said Friday night.

The incident happened in the area of 76th Avenue & Hawley Street in East Oakland.

According to Oakland fire, the incident was an RV Fire that was extended into the vacant warehouse.

No injuries are reported at this time.

