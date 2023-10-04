Powerball

2 Northern California stores sell 5/5 Powerball tickets worth $1.2 million each

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two tickets matching the first five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing were sold in two Northern California cities. Each ticket worth over $1.2 million, the California Lottery says.

The winning tickets worth $1,220,123 were sold at the following stores:

  • Cigarettes 4 Discount at 973 Alamo Drive in Vacaville
  • Walmart at 8465 Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove
California Lottery officials posted on social media Wednesday night that there was no $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot winner and it will increase to an estimated $1.4 billion this weekend.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's draw were 63, 9, 35, 64, 54, and Powerball of 1.

This article tagged under:

PowerballCalifornia
