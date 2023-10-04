2 Northern California stores sell 5/5 Powerball tickets worth $1.2 million each

Two tickets matching the first five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing were sold in two Northern California cities. Each ticket worth over $1.2 million, the California Lottery says.

The winning tickets worth $1,220,123 were sold at the following stores:

Cigarettes 4 Discount at 973 Alamo Drive in Vacaville

Walmart at 8465 Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove

California Lottery officials posted on social media Wednesday night that there was no $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot winner and it will increase to an estimated $1.4 billion this weekend.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's draw were 63, 9, 35, 64, 54, and Powerball of 1.