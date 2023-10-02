3 Bay Area lottery players hit $1 million jackpots on Scratchers tickets

As another Powerball jackpot surpassed the billion-dollar mark this past week, three lottery players in the Bay Area were scoring $1 million apiece on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery.

The new millionaires scratched off their jackpot wins in San Francisco, Fremont and Livermore, the lottery said.

In San Francisco, Wendy Ake Bautista won the top prize on an Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers, the lottery said. She bought the ticket at Los Primos Gift Shop.

In Fremont, Ivan Gonzalez Gamboa scored the million-dollar jackpot playing a Cloud 9 Scratchers ticket he bought at SBC Liquors on Grimmer Boulevard, the lottery said.

In Livermore, the big winner was Carl Phillips, who played a Diamond 8’s Scratchers ticket he bought at Fast & Easy Mart.

There were also two other million-dollar Scratchers wins in Northern Caifornia, one at a taco truck in the Stanislaus County city of Patterson and the other at a liquor store in Stockton, according to the California Lottery.

All of the businesses that sold the jackpot Scratchers tickets are eligible for a $5,000 bonus, lottery officials said.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Monday's draw grew to an estimated $1.04 billion.