Benicia

2 People Found Dead Inside Home in Benicia: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Benicia police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning.

Police said that just before noon, they responded to a report of suspicious deaths at a home near of East E and 5th streets.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead with gunshot wounds inside.

According to Benicia police, the incident may have been a murder-suicide but their detectives are still investigating the cause of deaths at this time.

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Lunar New Year Events Return in San Francisco

49ers 4 hours ago

49ers Fans Arrive in LA Ahead of NFC Title Game Against Rams

Police added that there was no danger to the community.

No other details have been released at this time.

This article tagged under:

Beniciacrimedeath investigation
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us