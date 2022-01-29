2 People Found Dead Inside Home in Benicia: Police

Benicia police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning.

Police said that just before noon, they responded to a report of suspicious deaths at a home near of East E and 5th streets.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead with gunshot wounds inside.

According to Benicia police, the incident may have been a murder-suicide but their detectives are still investigating the cause of deaths at this time.

Police added that there was no danger to the community.

No other details have been released at this time.