2 women dead following shooting in Napa, police say

Napa police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened in the area Saturday night.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

According to police, officers found two women in the street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Police added that one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. While the second victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

No other details were released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Napa police at (707) 257-9568.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.