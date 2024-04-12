North Bay high school teacher arrested on child sexual abuse charges

A high school teacher in the North Bay was arrested for the second time this week and is facing child sex abuse charges among multiple felonies, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Brad Rowell, 41, a teacher at American Canyon High School, was arrested Friday, just days after bailing out of jail following his arrest on charges of inappropriate behavior with a minor, police said.

The new charges against Rowell include lewd acts upon a child and unlawful sexual intercourse, and he is now being held in Napa County jail without bail, the sheriff's office said.

Napa County Sheriff's Office Brad Rowell

The initial arrest and charges came Tuesday after American Canyon police received information alleging Rowell was engaged in inappropriate behavior with a minor, police said. He was subsequently arrested on campus and booked on felony charges of contact with a minor for sexual offense, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of obscene matter with a person under 18.

Rowell posted $100,000 bail after Tuesday's arrest, but sheriff's office investigators gathered enough further evidence to arrest him again on the additional felony charges, sheriff's officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information related to the case should contact Napa Sheriff's Detective Shamus Stafford at 707-253-4591.