2024 California Conference for Women

The California Conference for Women provides connection, motivation, inspiration and skill building in a specially designed hybrid format. Influential experts will lead practical workshops on the issues that matter most to women, including leadership, career advancement, workplace equity and inclusion, health, work/life balance and more. Experience unique opportunities for networking, professional development and personal growth live on Conference day and on-demand during Women’s History month.

The 4th annual California Conference for Women will be held in Santa Clara on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Sign up for their email list and follow them on social media for updates and registration announcements!

Confirmed 2024 Keynote Speakers

The Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister, New Zealand (2017-2023); Senior Fellow, Harvard University; Special Envoy, Christchurch Call to Action; Board Member, The Earthshot Prize

Dr. Brené Brown Researcher & Storyteller

Dr. Joy Buolamwini Artificial Intelligence Expert, Artist & Founder, Algorithmic Justice League

Jennifer Siebel Newsom First Partner of California, Co-Founder of California Partners Project, Founder of the Representation Project, Award-Winning Filmmaker, and Mother of Four



What to Expect at the 2024 Conference

Full access to a day of programming that includes:

Inspirational and cutting-edge program of keynote speakers

Opportunity to choose from 10 breakout sessions across multiple tracks including leadership, career and personal development

Morning Mentor Moments featuring panels with Conference board members and local community leaders to answer your most pressing career questions and share invaluable lessons

Timely content and actionable skill-building sessions featuring experts on the Learning Burst Stage

Structured and informal networking opportunities with peers and our sponsors

Full access to the Interactive Hall featuring women-owned businesses and non-profits, lounge areas, wellness opportunities and fun activities to support your development at work and in life

Robust career services including first come first serve 1:1 coaching sessions and resume reviews

Complimentary boxed lunch and reserved seating for the keynote session

Plus, a BIG added bonus: Your ticket also gives you access to the all-day Virtual National Conference for Women celebrating Women’s History Month on March 14, 2024. This first-ever event will bring together tens of thousands of women from California and our sister conferences in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Massachusetts.

To learn more and to register visit www.caconferenceforwomen.org.