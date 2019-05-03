3 Dogs Dead, 7 Rescued in Animal Cruelty Arrest in Concord

Concord Police rescued seven dogs in poor conditions Thursday from a trailer. The owner Jeremiah Weberling is being charged with 10 felony counts for animal cruelty. (May, 2. 2019)

A Concord man was arrested and charged with 10 animal cruelty felonies after 10 dogs, 3 of which died, were found in his trailer Thursday.

Officers from the Concord Police Department responded to reports of dogs "going crazy" inside a trailer parked on the street, officials said.

Upon arrival, they discovered a small dog, barking, panting heavily with wet fur, they said.

Jeremiah Weberling admitted the dogs belonged to him and that he used the trailer as a "mobile dog house," officers said.

Inside the trailer were five more dogs that looked in poor health and had no food or water. Weberling was placed under arrest for animal cruelty before police requested the help of Contra Costa County Animal Services.

Animal Services responded and found four more dogs, making it a total of 10, one of which was dead, officials said.

Two other dogs were in such bad shape that they had to be euthanized. The remaining seven are expected to survive.