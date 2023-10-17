Loma Prieta: 34 years since deadly earthquake rocked the Bay Area

Tuesday marks 34 years since the Loma Prieta earthquake rocked the Bay Area, killing 63 people and injuring about 3,700.

The 6.9 magnitude quake struck just after 5 p.m. and was centered in the Santa Cruz mountains. The shaking flattened a stretch of freeway in Oakland and dislodged a section of the Bay Bridge.

At the time, the damages were estimated at $10 billion.

If you'd like to learn more about the Loma Prieta earthquake, watch the full Bay Area Revelations episode. It includes interviews with survivors, first responders and unsung heroes who experienced one of the strongest earthquakes to rattle the region in decades.