earthquake

Loma Prieta: 34 years since deadly earthquake rocked the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday marks 34 years since the Loma Prieta earthquake rocked the Bay Area, killing 63 people and injuring about 3,700.

The 6.9 magnitude quake struck just after 5 p.m. and was centered in the Santa Cruz mountains. The shaking flattened a stretch of freeway in Oakland and dislodged a section of the Bay Bridge.

At the time, the damages were estimated at $10 billion.

If you'd like to learn more about the Loma Prieta earthquake, watch the full Bay Area Revelations episode. It includes interviews with survivors, first responders and unsung heroes who experienced one of the strongest earthquakes to rattle the region in decades.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

earthquake Oct 8, 2019

Where Were You When the Loma Prieta Earthquake Hit?

Oct 8, 2019

Then & Now: How the Bay Area Changed After Loma Prieta Earthquake

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us