Cinco de Mayo 2024 celebrations in the Bay Area

Cinco de Mayo is approaching and there will be celebrations throughout the Bay Area this weekend.

But did you know, it's not Mexico's independence Day. That is actually on September 16.

Cinco de Mayo is held to celebrate Mexico's victory against the French empire in the Battle of Puebla. That took place on May 5, 1862.

While Cinco de Mayo is widely popular in the United States, it is not a national holiday in Mexico.

We have complied a list of Bay Area events happening on Cinco De Mayo weekend.

Berkeley: Los Cilantros’ Grand Re-Opening and Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Address: La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley.

Date and time: Sunday, May 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Website: lapena.org.

The event will feature live music and a special food menu for the occasion.

Hayward: 39th Annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Address: B and Main streets in Downtown Hayward

Date and time: Saturday May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: laalianzadehayward.com.

The City of Hayward's annual Cinco de Mayo event will feature live music, DJs, Aztec dancers, a car show and other activities.

San Francisco: Cinco de Mayo Festival

Address: District Six, 428 11th Street in San Francisco.

Time and Date: Sunday, May 5 from Noon to 5 p.m.

Website: instagram.com/districtsixsf.

The event will feature live music, dancing and other activities celebrating the Mexican culture.

San Jose: Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival

Address: San Jose City Hall (200 East Santa Clara Street) and Cesar Chavez Plaza (194 South Market Street)

Time and Date: Sunday, May 5. Parade starts at 9 a.m. while the festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: sjcincodemayo.com

This is one two major Cinco de Mayo parades happening in San Jose.

The event will feature live music, dancing and lowriders.

Councilman Omar Torres and Jose Badillo detail the return of a Cinco De Mayo parade and festival to downtown.

San Jose: Eastside Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival

Address: King and Alum Rock to Story Road and Emma Prush Park (647 S King Road) in San Jose.

Date and Time: Sunday, May 5. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the festival starts at noon.

This is other Cinco de Mayo event happening in San Jose.

The event will feature lowriders and live music.

San Jose Councilmembers Domingo Candelas and Peter Ortiz release details of a new Cinco De Mayo parade and festival in East San Jose, one of the birthplaces of Lowrider culture.

Sonoma: Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Address: Sonoma Plaza, 453 1st Street East in Sonoma.

Date and time: Sunday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Website: sonomaplaza.com and sonomacity.org.