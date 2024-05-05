Preliminary magnitude 3.4 quake strikes off the coast of Northern California

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred early Sunday morning off the coast of Northern California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 7:09 a.m., centered about 63 miles west southwest of Ferndale, according to the science bureau. It had a depth of 4 kilometers, or approximately 2.5 miles.

No damage has been reported in connection with the earthquake.

