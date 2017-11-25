4 Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 in San Pablo - NBC Bay Area
4 Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 in San Pablo

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run

By NBC Bay Area staff

    CHP
    Four people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 in San Pablo. (Nov. 25, 2017)

    At least four people are dead following a multi-vehicle collision late Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 in San Pablo, California Highway Patrol officials said.

    CHP officials are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run. The suspect is in custody, police said.

    Six others, including a child, are also injured in the crash involving five vehicles, according to the CHP. The collision was reported at 8:11 p.m. on the freeway at the San Pablo Dam Road off-ramp.

    All westbound traffic on I-80 late Saturday was being diverted off at El Portal Drive.

    No other information was immediately available and an investigation is ongoing.

    Published at 9:53 PM PST on Nov 25, 2017
