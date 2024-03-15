Marking 4 years since COVID-19 shut down the Bay Area

Four years ago, everyday life took a significant turn.

This weekend marks four years since the start of the Bay Area’s COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, one of the strictest measures in response to COVID-19 in the continental United States.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7 million people died worldwide. In the U.S., 1 million people died.

Some businesses shuttered, some bounced back and others are still using the lessons learned.

The World Health Organization ended the COVID-19 emergency last May.