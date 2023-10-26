49ers players lift spirits during visit to children's hospital

San Francisco 49ers players, including quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa, helped lift the spirits of patients and staff members at a local children's hospital during a visit earlier this month, the team announced Thursday.

The 49ers visited with patients in their hospital rooms, listening to their stories and trying to spread as much joy and positivity as they could, the team said. They also dished out team backpacks and blankets.

"Just going in those rooms and seeing what hardships they're going through but still seeing the positivity shining through is something that really moves me," Bosa said.

For the hospital staff members, the players handed out donuts and handwritten cards of appreciation.

After making their rounds to the various hospital rooms, the players played games and worked on arts and crafts projects with the patients in the hospital's garden, the team said.

"The season gets busy, but there's always enough time to make for kids who are in need," Bosa said. "The difference you can make with such an easy gesture is worth my time."

Purdy, Kittle and Bosa were accompanied by teammates Sam Darnold, Javon Hargrave, Clelin Ferrell, Alex Barrett, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner, Fred Warner, Oren Burks, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Curtis Robinson, Nick Zakelj and Alfredo Gutierrez.

"Life's not all about football and all the stuff that we're doing for our job, but for this, to have a platform to be able to come and speak to people maybe who need it or are just looking for something, to spread love," Purdy said.