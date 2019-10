Five people were taken to the hospital Monday after a truck collided with a cable car full of passengers in San Francisco. (Oct. 13, 2019)

Five people were hospitalized following a collision involving a cable car Monday afternoon in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, fire officials said.

The collision occurred at 3:24 p.m. at Washington and Jones streets, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which manages cable car operations.

SFMTA spokeswoman Erica Kato said there were reports of minor injuries. The cable car was on an inbound route, Kato said.