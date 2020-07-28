5-Alarm Fire Burning Multiple Buildings in San Francisco's SOMA

Fire crews were battling a five-alarm fire in San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

Heavy flames were burning at least five commercial buildings in the city's South of Market neighborhood, near southbound Highway 101, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the area of Folsom and 13th streets at about 7:15 a.m. in what started as a two-alarm blaze and was quickly elevated to five alarms.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Fire officials said there were also live wires on the ground and urged the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.