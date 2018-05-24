58-Foot Fin Whale Washes Ashore in Bolinas; 3rd in One Week

Another whale has washed ashore in the Bay Area.

The carcass of a 58-foot fin whale was found between Brighton and Agate Beach in Bolinas. Officials said the whale washed ashore on Tuesday and the discovery comes after two dead whales were found last week in Oakland and Marin County.

The Marine Mammal Center and California Academy of Sciences were on scene Wednesday to make preliminary observations of the whale. A necropsy to determine the cause of death is planned for Friday, officials said.

On Wednesday, Marine Mammal Center officials said the two whales that washed ashore in the Bay Area last week died due to human-related causes.

The 36-foot adult female gray whale found at Tennessee Valley Beach in Marin County suffered lesions around the back of her neck and both front flippers. She also had two lacerations on the right side and multiple skull fractures consistent with a ship propeller, according to center officials.

The two cases are unrelated, but ship strikes are the leading cause of whale mortality, followed by fishing gear entanglement, center officials said.

The 36-foot adult female gray whale found at Tennessee Valley Beach in Marin County suffered lesions around the back of her neck and both front flippers. She also had two lacerations on the right side and multiple skull fractures consistent with a ship propeller, according to center officials.

The two cases are unrelated, but ship strikes are the leading cause of whale mortality, followed by fishing gear entanglement, center officials said.

Behind the Scenes: Our Trip Out to Sea