Wet, cool weather returning to the Bay Area this weekend

The Bay Area's recent stretch of dry, mild weather will give way to wind and rain this weekend as a cold low-pressure system moves in from the northern Pacific Ocean.

The forecast highs Wednesday will be in the 60s at the coast and along the bay and in the 70s and 80s inland, with breezes between 15 mph and 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, increasing clouds will characterize the evening hours, with rain developing in the North Bay and spreading southeast across the Bay Area on Saturday.

Saturday's temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with daytime highs 10 to 18 degrees cooler inland compared to Friday's highs as rain rolls over the region.

Forecast rainfall amounts vary from .25 to .70 of an inch in the North Bay, .15 to .25 of an inch in low elevations to 0.40 of an inch in the hills and higher elevations, according to the weather service.

The rain will be gone by Sunday and warmer weather is expected to return by the middle of next week.