6 Fires in San Francisco Park Possible Arson - NBC Bay Area
6 Fires in San Francisco Park Possible Arson

By Jean Elle

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Residents in the neighborhood near the heavily-wooded Buena Vista Park in San Francisco are on edge after six suspicious fires in the park since Aug. 13. Police said the Arson Task Force is investigating the incidents. (Published 2 minutes ago)

    According to the San Francisco Fire Department, firefighters have responded to six fires in Buena Vista Park since Aug. 13 and officials believe the cause of the fires may be arson.

    Residents near the Haight Ashbury said the series of fires make them nervous. “This is not a small fire,” said one neighbor. “It’s crazy. There’s tons of people in the park, and animals and all the homes nearby. Scary.”

    On Saturday, police arrested a man for lighting pine cones on fire but he has not been linked to the other fires. Police said that the arson task force is investigating.

