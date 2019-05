A well-known San Francisco civil rights attorney is apologizing for going too far. It all started with a speech at a local Democratic party committee meeting, where Angela Alioto repeatedly used the N-word. Mark Matthews reports.

A well-known San Francisco civil rights attorney is apologizing for going too far. It all started with a speech at a local Democratic party committee meeting, where Angela Alioto repeatedly used the N-word.

The meeting was recorded and Alioto does not dispute that she used the word.

NBC Bay Area's Mark Matthews has more in the video report above.