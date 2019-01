Santa Clara County deputies work the scene of a reported barricaded suspect in Redwood Estates, south of Los Gatos. (Jan. 17, 2019)

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of a reported barricaded suspect who was firing shots with a rifle Thursday near Los Gatos.

The incident was reported about 4 p.m. on Oak Road, near Highway 17, in Redwood Estates, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies formed a perimeter and were assessing the situation, officials said.

No further details were available.