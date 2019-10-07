A body has been found after a 50-year-old man was taken from his Santa Cruz County home early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Terry McSweeney reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019)

Body Found After Man Taken From Santa Cruz Co. Home: Sheriff

Authorities have confirmed the death of a man kidnapped from his Santa Cruz County home as a homicide.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said 50-year-old Tushar Atre died from a gunshot wound.

Atre was kidnapped from his home on Pleasure Point Drive on October 1 at around 3 a.m. Prior to that, he was last seen leaving the area in a white 2008 BMW.

Later that day, deputies found the vehicle along with Atre's body at the 2400 block of Soquel San Jose Road.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office tip line at (831) 454-7631.