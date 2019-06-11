The United States Women's National Soccer Team begins its FIFA Women's World Cup title defense Tuesday.

While Team USA is competing across the pond in France, soccer afficiandos in the Bay Area can catch the Americans in action during a free watch party at Avaya Stadium — home of the San Jose Earthquakes. Team USA's first group stage game kicks off at 12 p.m.

Avaya Stadium is hosting free watch parties throughout the duration of the summer soccer tournament. Fans can cheer on their favorite teams and players while keeping their eyes tuned to the action on the stadium's massive video board.

Parking and entry into the stadium will be free for fans throughout the tournament, according to the Earthquakes.

Fans are encouraged to rep their favorite teams and players as the best-dressed attendee will win a prize every day that there's a game, the team stated.

This year's United States squad, which features a number of stars with ties to the Bay Area, enters the tournament as the defending World Cup champions. A number of nations, including Germany, France, England, Canada and Australia, present threats to the red, white and blue's title defense.

Team USA is nested in Group F with Thailand, Chile and Sweden.

Last summer, 50,000 fans passed through the gates of Avaya Stadium during the FIFA Men's World Cup to root on their favorite squads and players, according to the Earthquakes.