Avaya Stadium Hosting Free Watch Party as Team USA Kicks Off World Cup Title Defense - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Heat Warnings for Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Avaya Stadium Hosting Free Watch Party as Team USA Kicks Off World Cup Title Defense

Team USA's first group stage game kicks off at 12 p.m. Tuesday

By Brendan Weber

Published 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Avaya Stadium Hosting Free Watch Party as Team USA Kicks Off World Cup Title Defense
    San Jose Earthquakes
    File image of a watch party at Avaya Stadium.

    The United States Women's National Soccer Team begins its FIFA Women's World Cup title defense Tuesday.

    While Team USA is competing across the pond in France, soccer afficiandos in the Bay Area can catch the Americans in action during a free watch party at Avaya Stadium — home of the San Jose Earthquakes. Team USA's first group stage game kicks off at 12 p.m.

    Click here to watch our partner Telemundo's Spanish-language livestream coverage of the match

    Top Photos: U.S. Wins 2015 World CupTop Photos: U.S. Wins 2015 World Cup

    Avaya Stadium is hosting free watch parties throughout the duration of the summer soccer tournament. Fans can cheer on their favorite teams and players while keeping their eyes tuned to the action on the stadium's massive video board.

    Parking and entry into the stadium will be free for fans throughout the tournament, according to the Earthquakes.

    Fans are encouraged to rep their favorite teams and players as the best-dressed attendee will win a prize every day that there's a game, the team stated.

    PHOTOS: US Women Soccer at Avaya StadiumPHOTOS: US Women Soccer at Avaya Stadium

    This year's United States squad, which features a number of stars with ties to the Bay Area, enters the tournament as the defending World Cup champions. A number of nations, including Germany, France, England, Canada and Australia, present threats to the red, white and blue's title defense.

    Team USA is nested in Group F with Thailand, Chile and Sweden.

    Last summer, 50,000 fans passed through the gates of Avaya Stadium during the FIFA Men's World Cup to root on their favorite squads and players, according to the Earthquakes.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices