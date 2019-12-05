BART Board to Vote on $18M for 252 New Train Cars - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

BART Board to Vote on $18M for 252 New Train Cars

By Roz Plater

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    BART Board to Vote on $18M for 252 New Train Cars
    $239 Million For Fremont To SJ

    BART board members are expected to sign off on funding Thursday for a fleet of 252 new cars that would cut down on overcrowding.

    The board will meet at 9 a.m. to vote on whether to approve $18 million for the “Fleet of the Future” cars, which are intended to replace BART’s aging fleet and up the number of trains per hour traveling between the East Bay and San Francisco.

    The new cars would have bike racks and additional doors to move riders in and out faster.

    Currently, the transit agency has 120 new cars, 100 of them certified by the California Public Utilities commission and 58 in service—enough to run six new trains. Officials welcomed the latest addition on Sept. 23.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices