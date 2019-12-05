BART Board to Vote on $18M for 252 New Train Cars

$239 Million For Fremont To SJ

BART board members are expected to sign off on funding Thursday for a fleet of 252 new cars that would cut down on overcrowding.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. to vote on whether to approve $18 million for the “Fleet of the Future” cars, which are intended to replace BART’s aging fleet and up the number of trains per hour traveling between the East Bay and San Francisco.

The new cars would have bike racks and additional doors to move riders in and out faster.

Currently, the transit agency has 120 new cars, 100 of them certified by the California Public Utilities commission and 58 in service—enough to run six new trains. Officials welcomed the latest addition on Sept. 23.