BART to Consider New Gate Design to Curb Fare Evasion

In an effort to curb fare evasions, the BART board is currently leaning toward installing fare gates with a tall, swing-style feature similar to what’s used on Muni.

On Thursday morning the BART board will consider three new gate designs to stop fare evaders who cost the transit agency $25 million per year.

In the Fruitvale station, BART put pop-up blades on top of the regular red barriers, but the transit agency eventually removed those. In Richmond there is a double-stacked barrier, but BART doesn’t plan on implementing that design system-wide.

The transit agency is currently leaning toward a tall, swing-style fare gate similar to what’s used on Muni. The other options are a floor-to-ceiling turnstile or a retractable barrier. Any of these options are expected to cost between $115 million and $135 million.