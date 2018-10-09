The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two Antioch kids that were last heard from at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Siblings Anissa, 11, and 7-year-old Nassir were last seen at Fairview Park on Crestview Drive, polcie said.

It is believed they could be with their friend, a 14-year-old boy.

Anissa was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and black pants and Nassir a grey t-shirt and lack gym shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antioch Police Dispatch at 925-778-2441.