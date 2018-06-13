Levi's Stadium in the Running as 2026 World Cup Venue

The World Cup is officially coming to North America in 2026, and Bay Area soccer fans could have the opportunity to see the world-famous sporting event right in there backyard.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is listed as one of the 23 potential venues in North America that could play host to matches during the tournament. That list of 23 sites will eventually be whittled down to 16.

FIFA voted Wednesday to play the 48-team 2026 World Cup in North America, with the United States, Mexico and Canada jointly hosting. The North American bid beat out Morocco's bid, 134 votes to 65 votes.

The United States in total would play host to 60 matches. Mexico and Canada would each host 10 matches.

The United States hosted the World Cup back in 1994. Mexico has twice hosted the competition, in 1970 and 1986.

