Best Places to Live If You Commute to SF: Study

A new list is out: The best places to live if you commute to San Francisco.
It's a familiar story: people work in San Francisco but can't afford the rent. So, they commute. In fact, more than 250,000 people do that.
Now a new study by Property Shark shows the top 10 places to commute from.
The study only looked at cities within a 20-mile radius of San Francisco and with 30,000 or more residents.
The study considered travel time, home prices, schools and crime rates.
Here's the list:
- South San Francisco
- San Bruno
- San Rafael
- San Mateo
- Pacifica
- Berkeley
- Daly City
- Hayward
- Alameda
- San Leandro