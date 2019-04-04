Best Places to Live If You Commute to SF: Study - NBC Bay Area
Best Places to Live If You Commute to SF: Study

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 21 minutes ago

    The San Francisco skyline.

    A new list is out: The best places to live if you commute to San Francisco.

    It's a familiar story: people work in San Francisco but can't afford the rent. So, they commute. In fact, more than 250,000 people do that.

    Now a new study by Property Shark shows the top 10 places to commute from.

    The study only looked at cities within a 20-mile radius of San Francisco and with 30,000 or more residents.

    The study considered travel time, home prices, schools and crime rates.

    Here's the list:

    1. South San Francisco
    2. San Bruno
    3. San Rafael
    4. San Mateo
    5. Pacifica
    6. Berkeley
    7. Daly City
    8. Hayward
    9. Alameda
    10. San Leandro

