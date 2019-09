A brush fire near Highway 37 prompted evacuations near Novato in Marin County on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuations for areas surrounding Crest Road, Hampton Lane, Greenpoint Lane and Woodview Lane in the Novato and Black Point area.

The blaze has burned about 5 acres, firefighters said.

No other information was immediately available.