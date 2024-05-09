Oakland teen rowing team startled by gunfire on Sacramento River

Police are investigating after gunshots were fired near a group of teen rowers in the Sacramento area.

The incident happened about two weeks ago on the Sacramento River.

A group of teens with the Oakland Strokes were on the boat at the time of the incident.

East Bay parent Fred Ackerman shared NBC Bay Area the video of the incident from another parent. He said his son was rowing on that boat when the shooting happened.

“To be in that situation and see my child shot at, it’s horrible," he said. "It’s absolutely horrible and what I experienced pales in comparison to what countless families have experienced.”

Ackerman added the teens on the boat thought it was just a joke and maybe someone had shot a BB gun. But when they looked back at the video and realized those were real gunshots, they became shocked and immediately called police.

Ackerman said it was an incident that made him realize that the U.S. may have a problem with guns.

“For me, it’s pretty clear that our kids are less safe having more guns. As a parent, our number one job is to keep your kids safe," he said. "So, I’m trying to keep my kids safe, I’m trying to encourage others to really think, how can we keep all of our kids safe?"

No injuries were reported.

West Sacramento police confirmed with NBC Bay Area on Thursday that they did search the area for any possible suspects and evidence but didn’t find anything.

The incident is under investigation.