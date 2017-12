Getty Images File image of a man blowing into a breathalyzer during a field sobriety test after he was stopped by San Bruno Police officers at a DUI checkpoint. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Highway Patrol officials will be conducting a sobriety and drivers license checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The checkpoint is expected to be on Masten Avenue at Manna Way in Gilroy.

Drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be arrested.

CHP officials hope that the checkpoint will send a clear message to the community that driving under the influence is not tolerated and promote awareness of the dangers associated with it.