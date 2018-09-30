Cal Fire has been conducting controlled burns for years. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Cal Fire and the Santa Clara County Department of Parks and Recreation will conduct a 90-acre controlled burn on Monday inside Joseph D. Grant County Park, just east of San Jose.

The prescribed burn is for invasive plant control and the removal of thatch. It is contingent on favorable weather conditions and approval from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD).

The park is at 18405 Mount Hamilton Road, about eight miles east of San Jose. The burn will be visible from the San Jose area and south Santa Clara Valley.

Cal Fire and the Santa Clara County Department of Parks and Recreation have been conducting prescribed burns for years. They are meant to benefit public and natural resources by increasing biodiversity, controlling noxious weeds, enhancing wildlife habitat and protecting against large,

damaging wildland fires. All controlled burn projects are conducted under specific weather and fuel conditions.